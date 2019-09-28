Sprouse the newest UVA softball signee

The Sprouse family or "army" show their support for 11-year-old Macie with t-shirts saying "Team Macie" and on Saturday Macie officially added to her team.

"Back of our shirts say no one fights alone and that's very true," Misty Sprouse, Macie's mom, said, "They have been a blessing to us."

Macie was the newest signee for the Virginia softball team through Team Impact, a non-profit that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college teams. Macie was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2018, but is now in remission according to her mom.

"It's emotional, I was able to hold back the tears, but she has has an army of people support her, our family," Misty said.

Macie has taken part in UVA practices, pregame meals and other team events and just her presence makes a difference for the rest of the team.

"I think it just lightens up our whole mood," sophomore pitcher Clare Zureich said, "Having her out there on the field with us before practice or pregame huddles, she just makes us laugh, makes us smile, takes the pressure of the game off and reminds us that we're fighting for something bigger than ourselves."

As long time Wahoo fans, Macie knew she wanted to be around one of the Virginia programs, but never imagined the family she would find.

"They're like sisters to me, they're really caring and they make me laugh," Macie said.