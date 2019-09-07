Steedman's goal lead UVA past High Point

A 13th minute goal from Daniel Steedman was all (7) Virginia needed to top High Point 1-0 and move to 3-0 on the season.

The game's lone goal came after a High Point handball just outside the box set up Steedman for a free kick, where he beat the goalie to the upper right corner. The goal is the earliest the Wahoos have scored through three games this season.

Virginia goalie Colin Shutler made a pair of saves to keep the shutout, the 11th of his career.

The Cavaliers open ACC play on Friday at (5) Duke with the game set to start at 6 p.m.