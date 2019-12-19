Stribling signs NLI with East Carolina

Fluvanna County's Walt Stribling will have a short wait between signing his National Letter of Intent with East Carolina and stepping onto campus next month.

Stribling will graduate from Fluvanna County in December and is set to enroll early at ECU with his first day on campus on January 10th.

"It's a big advantage for me, just getting into the program earlier," Stribling said, "Just getting in with the coaches and them teaching me more, it's a great advantage."

Stribling was named All-Jefferson District each of the past three seasons, making first-team All-JD as an offensive tackle the last two years. The ECU signee says he will continue playing offensive tackle for the Pirates and Coach Mike Houston, who is just finishing year one in Greenville.

"It's a change in the culture, he just brought in a different attitude and a different toughness," Stribling said about Houston, who comes from James Madison, "We're looking to run with that once I get down there with this recruiting class."