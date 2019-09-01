Strong 'Hoos offense the difference in win over West Virginia

The Wahoos continue their dominant start to the season, extending their winning record after beating (12) West Virginia 4-1.

The (6) Virginia women's soccer team fell to the Mountaineers when the two teams faced each other this spring.

Early in the first half, freshman forward Diana Ordonez notched in two goals for the 'Hoos, putting them up early. Ordonez now has eight goals on the season.

With minutes remaining in the first half, Alexa Spaanstra drilled in a goal to the top right corner from long range, a goal head coach Steve Swanson described as "world-class." The 'Hoos ended the half up 3-0.

A physical second half resulted in many stoppages, and a chance for the Mountaineers to get on the board.

Midway through the second half, Nicole Payne intercepted the ball in the box and scored for West Virginia. This was the first goal allowed this season for the Caveliers.

Virginia won 4-1 and extended their winning streak to four. Coach Swanson was pleased with how his team played, paying attention to the strong offense:

"We were very good in the first half, I thought that was our best first half of the season, said Swanson. "I thought we made really good decisions on the ball, especially in our buildup. And obviously we converted our chances pretty well. The best defense is keeping the ball and not giving it away and I think they did a good job of that and that was one of the reasons why we didn't let them get anything in the first half."

"I think just being able to execute in terms of finishing has been really good for us, and not just me but the whole team," said Ordonez after the game. "I think getting on the end of the chances is all we need to finish up the game."