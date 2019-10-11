Student Athlete of the Week: Abi Tanner

A drive for success: that's the key to Abi Tanner.

“Knowing how good that I could be helps because I know that I can really do anything that I want to do,” said senior Abi Tanner.

Abi has a quiet confidence that helps her passion for volleyball burn.

“When you first meet her she'll be really quiet and you'll wonder 'does she ever talk?' But once you get to know her she's kinda like an onion you gotta peel her back,” said Madison head volleyball Carrie Hardy.

Over the past four years as a varsity starter for Madison volleyball, she's grown into a fixture on the team.

“It's always nice to see the progression year after year and she puts a lot of time into it,” said Hardy.

Abi's athletic excellence don't just stop at volleyball:

“I wanted to try every sport that there was,” said Tanner. “Before volleyball, I ran cross country, I've done track. I've played basketball and softball. So that's five sports.”

As a three sport athlete at Madison, Abi has made All-District in all three.

“She is a stellar athlete and she is a model student,” said Tanner.

In the classroom, Abi's excelling as well, as one of the top ranked students. And one day, she wants to be an elementary school teacher.

“I love kids and I've always played it since I was younger and my mom and most of my family are teachers,” said Tanner.

With a personality perfect for the job...

“I try to be silly,” said Tanner. “I'm silly a lot and funny.”

While Abi keeps busy at all times, she never settles.

“Never stop, you always have more and you can always do whatever you want to do,” said Tanner.