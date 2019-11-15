Student Athlete of the Week: April Carter

April Carter has always centered her life around athletics

"I have been trying a lot of different sports since I was very young," said Monticello senior April Carter.

She joined the Monticello field hockey team her sophomore year and being chosen as a captain right away.

"Even though it was my first year, I knew how to be a good teammate and how to support others so they saw that in me as well," said Carter.

"She represents Monticello field hockey in the best way possible," said field hockey head coach Kaitlyn Bodine.

Her coach describing her as tenacious in every aspect of her life

"Watching her grow was incredible," said Bodine. "It was fantastic to really see her you know find her confidence on and off the field."

Not only is April a two sport athlete with lacrosse in the spring, she also has a focus on music as a member of the choir and orchestra, and also playing guitar and ukulele.

"Yeah I've had a lot of different hobbies throughout the years but it's been exciting switching between music and sports and always having something to do," said Carter.

Her love for sports is leading her to study kinesiology in college.

"So that I can keep my life sort of centered around athletics even past when I'm not on the teams anymore," said Carter.

As a member of the Monticello Health and Sciences Society, she found her passion academically.

"One of my internships that I chose to do was physical therapy over at ACAC and it was just really exciting to me and I've loved working with the athletic trainers here at Monticello and see what they do," said Carter.

And it's those passions that keep her motivated through everything she does.

I like to spend my time on the things that matter to me and bring me the most happiness," said Carter.