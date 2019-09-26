Student Athlete of the Week: Brice Wilson

In just three years, Nelson County's Brice Wilson has lined up all over the field for the Governors from quarterback to receiver to defensive back.

"I love football, I love my team and I'll do whatever my team needs to win the games," Wilson said, "So if that means I have to go out there and play defensive line or offensive line, I'm going to go out there and do it to the best of my ability."

"It's really a commitment to learning the game," Nelson County football coach Matt Hicks said, "It's also some selflessness on his part, which he is definitely evident of in how he's been able to lead and be willing to accept whatever role it needs to be. He can lead from any position on the field."

Wilson's success all over the field speaks for itself, from the school record 21 passing touchdowns as a sophomore to six interceptions last season. But first on his mind is the way he leads his team.

"You couldn't really ask for anything else other than what he does, which is go out every day and lead by example," Hicks said, "He's not really a guy that's going to say a whole lot, he's going to make sure his teammates are focused."

Wilson's impact on his school goes beyond the field to the basketball court as a second team all-district performer and then into the classroom.

"My parents always taught me I'm a student athlete, so that means student first and that's a big thing," Wilson said, "I want everyone to know that you don't have to just be an athlete, you don't have to just be a student, you can be both and still get good grades as well as being a good athlete on the field."

And Wilson hopes that his academics lead him back to the field one day as a broadcaster after already completing an internship at Liberty University.

"It ended up being great and it was perfect for me and that really sparked my interest in sports broadcasting and talking," Wilson said.

To get to his ultimate goal of ESPN, Wilson will rely on the confidence that has brought him this far.

"You got to have a winning mentality, if you have the losing mentality that you're not going to be able to do something or your not going to be able to succeed then you're not," Wilson said.