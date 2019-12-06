Student Athlete of the Week: Charlie Cross

Albemarle senior Charlie Cross has been swimming since he was 8 years old.

"It's been great to watch him grow up," said swim coach JJ Bean. "When you're young, you're good at things and you try a little bit of everything and he's been a good athlete, tried all different sports and then more and more over time decided to gravitate more towards swimming."

After a decade dedicated to the sport, he's now captain for the Patriots and a member of the Virginia Gators.

"I try to inspire confidence cause I feel like swimming is one of those things where if you get down on yourself and you get upset and frustrated then you're just not gonna perform well," said Charlie Cross.

"Charlie definitely leads by example and he definitely challenges himself to do better and better everyday and then tries to ask the other kids to do that too," said Bean.

While swimming's often looked at as an individual sport, Charlie emphasizes teamwork in everything he does.

"Trying to build up the team rather than like telling everybody what they're doing wrong," said Cross. "So focusing on the good thing while also adding in the how to get better."

'He tries to get everyone together socially and mentally and to help them try to feel like a team," said Bean. "You have to work together and everyone has to help each other support each other and help each other meet their goals."

Charlie doesn't just lead his peers; he also works as a swim coach.

"Coaching's great I coach ages 4 to 18, cause I coach the older kids sometimes too and it's really great to just see the progression from getting the little kids in the pool to getting the older kids to doing refining stroke techniques," said Cross.

Charlie's accomplishments don't stop in the pool. He's excelling in the classroom.

"I mean a student athlete's really what it's all about at this age, especially having to do both and having to find a balance before later in life," said Cross.

As he looks to continue swimming at the next level, Charlie's finding that balance to make it happen.

"Charlie's been a very hard worker and he figures out what needs to be done and gets it done," said Bean.