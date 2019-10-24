Student Athlete of the Week: Claire McCartney

“I'm very competitive in a lot of different aspects but especially with sports so I really like to win,” said senior field hockey player Claire McCartney.

Don't mistake Claire McCartney's smile for a lack of competitive edge:

“When I first met her I used to nickname her the baby faced assassin because she will go through you for a shortcut on the field but yet she's one of the nicest people you would ever want to meet off the field,” said field hockey coach Alan Good.

At Covenant, Claire is a two-sport athlete.

“I play center-mid in both sports actually I've been playing soccer for longer but I joined field hockey as an 8th grader,” said McCartney.

Playing that key role in both her games:

“There can't be too many athletes that are the central midfield in two varsity sports,” said Good. “That key player where the whole team revolves around them and if they don't do their job right then the whole thing falls apart. I guess it's a bit like if your quarterback was also your point guard.”

She's also a captain on both field hockey and soccer teams.

“It just gave me more confidence and leadership in organizing people and kinda telling them what I know as well as respecting what they know,” said McCartney.

“Very respected and her opinion carries a lot of weight in our group,” said Good.

Off the field, Claire has a passion for the performing arts.

“I am doing the school musical,” said McCartney. “I really like singing, I'm in the Covenant Singers Group here and I was in a capella before.”

Claire works hard in all aspects of her life.

What straight away became obvious from Claire was that she was always gonna be one of the hardest workers on the team,” said Good.

Balancing academics, athletics and other activities can be challenging...

“It's a lot of time management actually,” said McCartney.

But keeping a positive attitude helps her to continue to excel.

“I like to keep the energy up and I like to be encouraging,” said McCartney.