Student Athlete of the Week: Ellie Detert

Charlottesville volleyball captain Ellie Detert goes beyond being well-rounded.

“For me just the way I impact people and how I'm affecting the environment at CHS has probably been my biggest success because I just wanna help people and make everyone as comfortable as possible," said Detert.

On top of her sport, she's the class vice president, debate captain and involved in acapella singing and orchestra.

"She is a leader in literally every facet of what she does," said head coach Calie Garrett.

The skills she's learned from debate have helped her as the captain on the court.

"I think debate and just the way I've been raised is you always stand up for what you believe in, but you have to do it in a way that people are gonna take it effectively," said Detert.

"She is an open communicator and anytime she's got something on her mind, she'll send me a message and say 'hey coach can I talk to you'," said Garrett.

Ellie is outspoken and confident, something she found necessary when she moved to charlottesville at the beginning of high school.

"She knows what she believes and she's not afraid to stand for that,” said Garrett. “She's not afraid to advocate for herself or for other people."

“The one thing I knew I wanted to do when I got here was try out for the volleyball team because it was something I had a big interest in but was too scared to do and I figured I might as well put myself out there for the freshman year," said Detert.

Playing volleyball introduced her to a new sport and to the people she feels closest to.

"I always want to be helping them and make a good impact on them and make a good example for other people,” said Detert.

Through her four years, she’s developed skills that will take her beyond the game.

"She stands out in the ways that are gonna make her most successful later on in life," said Garrett.