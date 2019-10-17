Student Athlete of the Week: Jared Knights

Jared Knights had waited four years to take the reigns of the William Monroe offense and he is not looking back.

"It was really exciting, if felt like it had taken long enough," Knights said, "But I loved every minute of it that first game."

Knights has played quarterback for the Dragons every year since freshman year on JV, falling in love with the responsibility of the position.

"The opportunity for a leadership role because I feel like I've always been a good leader in that sense," Knight said, "And I've always known how to throw a ball pretty good."

While Jared is the first to say he leads by example, but as soon as he is in the huddle he is in command.

"He's grabbed a hold of the offense and made it his and that was one of the big things we were struggling with at the beginning of the season," William Monroe football coach Jon Rocha said, "Once he really started grasping that and taking control of it we could see a difference."

One thing Knights has always been able to rely on is his ability to process, both on the field and in the classroom.

"By playing quarterback I definitely think that it's more of a mental position and it takes a lot of studying," Knights said, "It takes a lot of quick decision making and that's really how those two things play a role with each other."

In college Jared wants to take that same mental discipline into the engineering field, something his coach says he is well-suited for.

"That processor inside of his head is just going a million miles a minute," Rocha said, "And engineering the same way, the calculations, the math that's involved in it, they go hand-in-hand."

While Jared has always held to the motto that football is not forever, the lessons he has learned will carry over.

"Some of the biggest lessons I've learned these past four years, I've learned through this sport," Knights said, "So there's definitely more to it than what you do on the field."