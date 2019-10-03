Student Athlete of the Week: Maggie Weber

One of the keys to Albemarle volleyball is energy and typically right in the middle of it all is captain and libero Maggie Weber.

"She's learned how to lead kids with intensity, how to be a vocal supporter of her teammates," Albemarle volleyball coach Mark Ragland said, "But she's also setting the example with her determination and performance on the court."

For two straight seasons Weber has lead the Patriots in serve receive rate from her libero position, something that takes a next level of thought.

"Especially playing libero is very mental and you have to kind of think, but not over-think and it's very quick reactions," Weber said, "So you have to build reflexes, but also be smart."

Weber's analytical mind comes straight out of the classroom, where she stands out in the math and sciences and she takes that same mental process back to the court.

"I'm very math and science oriented person and I think if you really get into it there's math and physics and all that stuff in this game," Weber said.

"She's reading the plays very well and I think being able to think through that process, what's this hitter most likely to do, what's her tendencies, where did I hit the ball the last time, let's see if I can cover that spot better, make them do something they're not comfortable with by hitting it in a different place," Ragland said, "I think she's grown a lot."

Weber hopes to take those skills into the medical field to follow her parents. But for now her focus is on leading her Albemarle teammates to states as captain after starting unbeaten in Jefferson District.

"Being a captain has really helped me to lead this family and you don't necessarily need a title for that," Weber said, "But I think it has helped me regain that confidence and be the best leader I can be."