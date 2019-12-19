Student Athlete of the Week: Malachi Hill

Malachi Hill always thought his place was on the hardwood until as a sophomore at Fluvanna County he finally got a chance to play football.

"I always wanted to play," Hill said, "I played two years of flag football when I was growing up and my parents decided I wasn't ready to play tackle until 10th grade."

From the get go his coaches noticed there was something different about Hill that would make him a two-time first team All-JD linebacker.

"He was not afraid to stick his nose in there, he was tough and he hadn't really been taught how to play," Fluvanna County football coach Mike Morris said, "So to see him fill a gap as a defensive player that was pretty good to see and that's when you knew he had the ability."

That comes as no surprise to his basketball coaches, who see the same physicality on a regular basis from Hill.

"He brings our toughness, our physicality, he's our bruiser," Fluvanna County boy's basketball coach Heath Bralley, "When we need somebody to set the tone on defense, he's usually the one to do that. If we need a big rebound, I can count on him to go do that."

Over the past two seasons, the Flucos have made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2000 and coaches say Hill's leadership has been crucial to that success.

"He was one of the few vocal leaders that we had, naturally-born leaders," Morris said, "He instilled a toughness on the defensive side of the ball."

"In the past we haven't had that much success, so to be that one person to step up and help contribute and lead by example for each other, it's really eye-opening," Hill said.

While his physical play defines his game on the court or field, it is Hill's character that sticks with coaches.

"He's a great leader, does what he has to in the classroom as well as on the court or field," Bralley said, "Best thing I can say about him is if I wanted my son to grow up as somebody it would be him."