Student Athlete of the Week: McKenzie Moore

After years of playing Flucos volleyball, senior McKenzie Moore is a now captain.

“I'm definitely a vocal leader,” said Moore. “I don’t like to stay quiet.”

She's very comfortable in this role:

“McKenzie Moore is a natural born leader, she is dynamic and charismatic,” said volleyball coach Christi Harlowe-Garret.

On the court, you may hear McKenzie referred to as ‘frog’, anickname that's stuck over the years.

“In order to I think feel like she was getting off the floor high enough she would pick her legs up and so she'd look like a frog when she jumped,” said Harlow-Garret.

But when McKenzie is faced with a challenge, she'll work through it.

“She is tenacious until she get it she's gonna keep, again with the frog, she would again approach and approach until she felt like she was doing it right,” said Harlow-Garret.

“You gotta do what you gotta do when you wanna do the things you love,” said Moore.

McKenzie is also a diligent student with big plans for the future.

“I've always just loved kids I just knew that I wanted to do something with pediatrics and like saw the doctor field and was like go for it,” said Moore.

A profession that her coach believe fits her leadership style well.

“She has a mama hen kind of personality so she tries to get everybody kinda lined up and to do the right things in the right way,” said Harlow-Garret.

In the spring, she's a leader in another sport, but in a very different role.

“A friend of mine actually managed the baseball team she was like, ‘hey I need someone to do it with me,’” said Moore. “I just kinda stuck with it, stuck through the state championship and it was a really cool experience, I love all the boys.”

Doing whatever she can to stay in the game.

“Definitely really competitive just there to win,” said Moore.