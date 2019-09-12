Student Athlete of the Week: Nic Sanker

Over the past few years, Nic Sanker has made a name for himself at the Covenant School.

“Everyones been saying he’s gonna be president of the United States at some point in time,” said football coach Seth Wilson.

Sanker has a drive and a work ethic turned to the highest gear.

“Everything I do, I'm gonna do it well, but I'm also gonna do it as hard as I can,” said senior linebacker Nic Sanker.

“If I ask him tomorrow and say 'I’m gonna need you to play guard for the rest of the year,' he will do it and dominate it,” said Wilson.

As a senior in the program, Sanker is leading others with the same mindset.

“I'm gonna make sure I hold everybody else accountable to that standard as well,” said Sanker. “I'm not gonna let you slack off. I'm not gonna let you not make the best version of yourself as well.”

“This kid just like eats sleeps and breathes excellence in every aspect of his life,” said Wilson.

Nic has accomplished a lot on the gridiron. Last year, he was named the VISFL Defensive Player of the Year. However, football serves a greater purpose to Nic.

“This is a kid that has fully bought into the sport and has allowed this sport to really shape and mold him to the man that he is today,” said Wilson.

While football may be the next step for Nic, getting interest from multiple DI schools, he's also developed a passion for travel.

“It's helped me to embrace the uncomfortable and be able to really embrace the moment and try to make the most of the moment and be grateful for the things that I have around me,” said Sanker.

From serving on a mission trip in Nicaragua, to a summer internship in Germany focused on business, a field he wants to pursue, Nic's world view has expanded and helps him be a leader of the Eagles.

“I think that it’s really helped me to see a lot of different perspectives,” said Sanker.

Sanker is leading by example and also motivating himself.

“He is one guy that you know for sure without a doubt that lives out everything that he says,” said Wilson.

