Student Athlete of the Week: Noah Hargrove

If anyone on the Western Albemarle swim team wants to see what hard work looks like, they turn to Noah Hargrove.

"If I wanna be the best, then I have to be the hardest worker or else it doesn't work," said Hargrove.

Its his dedication and fight that sets him apart.

"You won't out-tough Noah," said swim coach Dan Bledsoe.

His coach, who he's worked with since he was six years old, has seen the fighter in action for years

"The two of them were battling for the first 150 of the race," said Bledsoe. "I always remember the movie Secretariat or Seabiscuit where they look into the other horses eyes and just takes off. That was Noah."

As a junior, he beat out a D1 committed senior in the back half of the race.

"He's just one of those kids who never ever gives up," said Bledsoe.

With the Warriors, Noah has won rookie of the year freshman year, as well as team MVP the next two. Now, in his senior year, he is a natural captain.

"I'm more of like the strict guy who makes sure everyone stays in line and is doing what they're supposed to be doing," said Hargrove.

In everything he does, Noah expects excellence.

"It's like the hate to lose mentality," said Hargrove. "Like, sure an A is fine but when your buddy gets a 98 your 97 is no longer acceptable."

"I don't know if I've had a more dedicated student athlete who understands how to budget time," said Bledsoe. "He makes the sacrifices necessary in order to achieve both in the pool and in the classroom."

Noah has won four state titles and has a share of every Western team record. This week, he is competing in Junior Nationals. But through his four years, his biggest accomplishments go beyond himself.

"I mean you could talk about times but mine is just being able to be part of the team that has had success, I think that's the biggest thing is being part of something that's bigger than yourself," said Hargrove