Student Athlete of the Week: Sarah Rhea

As a freshman from Texas Sarah Rhea's first impression of Western Albemarle was volleyball.

"I wasn't sure if it was going to be any different," the senior outside hitter said, "But It was pretty competitive, I tried out as a freshman and there were like 30-some girls."

A few years later and Rhea is not only a three-year starter for the Warriors, but also a two-time team captain.

"They trust her, they rely on her," Western Albemarle coach Julie Radlinski said, "They look to her at big points and so that was just really important as a coach."

While Rhea came in as someone looking for the big kills, the two-time first team All-JD pick has worked to add to her game and now rarely sees herself on the bench.

"She is someone who stays on the court for all six rotations, she passes, she hits, she blocks," Radlinski said, "She is just an all-around, well-rounded volleyball player and therefore she definitely has always stuck out on the court."

That drive to round out her game comes from a skill set that has served her well in the classroom.

"I'm kind of a perfectionist in volleyball especially, but also in school," Rhea said, "I just really have high expectations for myself."

It is the same mindset Rhea will use as an architect down the line, but it is her mistakes that have taught her a much bigger lesson on and off the court.

"You can't dwell on your mistakes and you always have to put your best foot forward and keep playing competitively because everyone is going to mess up a point," Rhea said, "Volleyball is a game of mistakes."

"To be able to sort of come outside of yourself and recognize that there is a time and place to be okay with the error that just happened," Radlinski said, "Then shake it off for the next point is something that's even difficult at the highest levels."