Student Athlete of the Week: Woody Rupe

The William Monroe roster lists him as Woody Rupe, but teammates, coaches and even opponents know him by a different name.

"We call him the Pest and to the coaching staff he is the Pest," William Monroe football coach Jon Rocha said, "Because he's always there, he just is always there, he's that one with the nose for the ball."

On the smaller side for a linebacker, Woody has always had his work cut out for him, but it has never kept him from the ball.

"Had coaches look at me and go I don't know he's pretty small," Rupe said, "So I've always had to go fine, but I'll hit just as hard as anybody, I'll fight just as hard as anybody and I've had to claw for my positions every year."

"It's almost like the ball is a homing beacon to him," Rocha said, "He'll all of a sudden pop through the O-line, D-line mosh pit right there and he'll pop through and make a tackle."

As a kid, Rupe and his family moved six or seven times with the military, but at each stop football was always waiting for him.

"Football was always a constant," Rupe said, who started playing in Texas, "It started before school year, we always moved in the summer, so I would show up for summer conditioning and I'd already have a group of friends because football is always there."

But Woody knows his future is off the football field and in intelligence analysis just like his dad and grandfather, a skill set that has lead him to where he is on the field.

"Me and my dad kind of go through the scout film and go well what are their tendencies on what down even before go listen to what coach has picked up," Rupe said, who hopes to major in intel analysis in college, "I'm already trying to break it down as much as a I can."

"That's what makes him so good is that he spent the time breaking down the other team," Rocha said, "That's why he becomes the Pest because he's not going to muscle through you, he's going to out think you."