Tayvion Robinson becoming reliable Hokies target

As a freshman, Tayvion Robinson has been the go-to receiver for the Hokies through their first two games.

During jis first appearance with Tech, he picked up his first career touchdown against Boston College, as well as a team-leading six receptions.

The Virginia Beach native is becoming a fixture on the Hokies offense, with 10 total receptions averaging for 13.4 yards.

Head coach Justin Fuente says Robinson’s transition into that reliable receiver has been smooth.

“It's been pretty natural for him,” said Fuente. “He's one of those people, and we're all different, we all learn different, but very rarely has he repeated a mistake. He can take it from the classroom to the field. He can take correction. He understands the big picture, so when you're communicating with him, he kinda understands what his piece of the puzzle fits in. Maybe that's from playing a little bit of quarterback, I don't know. But it seems to be pretty smooth.”

The Hokies are back home this weekend hosting Furman. Kickoff is Saturday at 12:00 p.m.