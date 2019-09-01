Teammates back Willis after four turnovers in Hokies' loss

After fighting during fall camp to win the starting job, Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis struggled in the Hokies' loss at Boston College.

Willis, who beat out redshirt sophomore Hendon Hooker for the job, threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns against the Eagles, but also finished with three interceptions and a fumble. His teammates say their quarterback's demeanor never changed though despite the rough outing.

"I think he did a good job of being talkative. When we made mistakes, he didn't get down, he didn't put others down, which is huge at the quarterback position," sophomore tight end James Mitchell said, "So I think he did a good job of trying to keep everybody up and just worrying about the next play."

Willis started 10 games for the Hokies a year ago and teammates trust the redshirt senior to bounce back next week versus Old Dominion.

"Ryan is a guy where he's cool, he keeps level-headed," junior receiver Hezekiah Grimsley said, "It's just coming together as a team that helps him a lot and he knows that we'll never give up on him, nobody's mad at him."