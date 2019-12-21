Teammates preaching patience as Key plays with cast

Virginia fans were greeted with a welcomed sight in the first half of Wednesday's game against Stony Brook when Braxton Key checked in after missing the previous three games.

Key went through warm-ups and saw seven minutes of action, while wearing a soft cast on his left wrist. He finished the game with zero points and one rebound with coaches and teammates continuing to preach patience to the junior wing.

"I just told him you know, be defensively, you're probably gonna have to be a little more conservative offensively until you get more comfortable with that and just be as locked in defensively on the glass," Tony Bennett said, "So that'll just kinda be a work in progress and feel that way."

Key's teammate Kihei Clark has plenty of experience playing with a cast last season. And just like his coach has told Key to help the team where he can while he adjusts.

"I tell him to not get discouraged," Clark said, "He's playing with one hand so just try to help the team in any way. We're a team, unity one of the pillars, so just trying to help the team in any way possible."

The injury is on Key's non-shooting hand, so teammates say it is just a matter of getting comfortable with the cast. While Clark says because of Key's position, he has it a little easier.

"He doesn't have to bring up the ball I mean I had to bring up the ball last year with one hand so he's got a break on that," Clark said.