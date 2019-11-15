The Ball Hawk In Studio | UVA Bye Week

Posted:

Former UVA football player Ahmad Hawkins joins CBS19's Damon Dillman to discuss the Coastal-leading Cavaliers, who have this weekend off before finishing the regular season with two games at home.

 
