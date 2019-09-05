The Ball Hawk In Studio | William & Mary vs. UVA

Posted:

Former UVA football player Ahmad Hawkins joins CBS19's Damon Dillman to discuss Friday's home opener against William and Mary, which will include Mike London's return to Scott Stadium.

 
