'The Standard' sets the tone for the 'Hoos

The UVA football program has lived under the motto, 'New Standard,' for the past few seasons. Now, they role out a new slogan, symbolizing that this has become 'THE' standard.

The ‘New Standard’ motto helped a team coming off a 2-10 season get new direction. Now, the team believes that standard has been met

Under Bronco Mendenhall's leadership, the ‘Hoos improved to six and then eight wins over the next two years.

Joe Reed and Bryce Hall came to Bronco with the proposed change, believing the team’s standard was nothing new three years later. Bronco was eager to embrace the change and gave the endorsement.

“They just saw me and said, "Coach we have something we'd like to talk to you about." And they said, 'We've been together three years, it's not new to us. We know it's the standard, everyone on our team knows its the standard,’” said Mendenhall.

“Those that follow UVA football know that it just means higher expectations, we think it's total effort knowing that we expect to be in the postseason every year to compete for the coastal and have a great chance to win the ACC and have an amazing program, they know that so they don't think it's new anymore... so they said, ‘how about it?’ And I said, ‘sounds great,’” said Mendenhall.