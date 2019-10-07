The Writer's Block | UVA vs. Miami

Posted:

Longtime sportswriter Doug Doughty of The Roanoke Times joins CBS19's Damon Dillman to discuss where the 4-1 UVA football team can improve coming off last weekend's bye, and heading into Miami this Friday night.

 
