Thornhill getting better practicing against the MVP

While Juan Thornhill has impressed early on in Chiefs training camp, not everything has come naturally to the rookie out of Virginia.

"I've never seen a guy throw a ball that's not even looking at his receiver," Thornhill said of his new teammate and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Other than getting used to defending his new quarterback, Thornhill has been an early story line in Chiefs' camp. ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick said last week after Thornhill had two interceptions during practice that he expected the former UVA standout to make his mark "immediately".

Going to repeat this name for you: Juan Thornhill, safety, #chiefs. The kid is making his mark immediately. He and @Mathieu_Era will be as good a tandem that the league has in 2019. #nfl — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) July 30, 2019

Thornhill's versatility had made him an early camp favorite with Kansas City General Manager Brett Veach saying Thornhill will start at safety, but expects him to move around.

Lining up across from Mahomes has only helped prepare Thornhill for his rookie season.

"That's definitely going to help me out a lot because if you're practicing against the MVP every single day it's going to help you because there's not many more quarterbacks that's better than him," Thornhill said.

Known as a "ball hawk" while at UVA, Thornhill ended his college career with 13 interceptions. The rookie safety says going against Mahomes will only make things easier when facing other quarterbacks.

"It's going to make me a lot better when I can read the quarterback's eyes instead of trying to play against Pat when he's looking this way and throwing that way, so that's definitely going to help me out a lot," Thornhill said.