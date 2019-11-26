Toi finally on the court after a long two year wait

Few moments are as sweet as your first college basketball game, but Virginia's Amandine Toi might have a claim on the sweetest of moments.

"I was proud just to get through adversity," the redshirt freshman guard said, "I could just give up and go home and get the easiest way, but I did it. And when I was just clapping my teammates, I was like I'm finally there with them, I'm ready for it."

Toi arrived at UVA two years ago, but like clockwork suffered back-to-back knee injuries--first to the left and then the right--just weeks or even days before each of the last two seasons.

"I was not expecting that two years in a row, but at the end of the day I think it's a part of my journey and I have to accept it anyways," Toi said, "But it was hard for me just to accept it."

Even nearly 4,000 miles away from home in Paris, France, Toi says she's never felt alone on this journey because of a family that could not be more excited to see her playing again.

"When she got the okay to be in full practice, everybody rejoiced," Virginia women's basketball coach Tina Thompson said, "That's just something that you need, especially when you've gone through that process."

"I'm really excited she's back," senior guard Dominique Toussaint, "You know she's been out for two years, so she's really earned this moment to show what she can do on the court."

Moments like scoring 11 points in her college debut against Bucknell, including two three-pointers.

Toi has never been one to take things slow, that is why patience has continued to be the message as her college career finally gets underway.

"Two years is a very long time," Thompson said, "She gets so hard on herself about the things that she's not doing and not concentrating on the small victories that she's having every day."

While Toi still deals with the mental side of two knee injuries, she is not taking this chance for granted.

"You always think about how you you were, but now you have to think about how you're going to be," Toi said, "So it's hard for me, but at the same time I'm thankful to be on the court and to be able to play."