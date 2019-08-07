Tom Sox are the 2019 VBL Champions

For the second time in three years, the Charlottesville Tom Sox are the Valley Baseball League champions.

The Tom Sox swept the Strasburg Express in the championship series, with a 4-1 win tonight.

In an early rally, the Tom Sox got two runs on the board in the bottom of the first innings, thanks to a double from Dan Harwood and a sacrifice fly from Parker Nolan.

Pitching was strong for the Tom Sox tonight -- holding the Express to just one run. Starting pitcher Carden Mellown went 3.2 innings and Sam Crawford came into the game after the Express scored their only run of the game. Crawford was a force on the mound, only allowing four hits and striking out five batters through 5.1 innings.

Crawford struck out the final batter and the team celebrated with dog piles, Gatorade showers and the Valley Baseball League trophy.

After the win, players expressed the sentiment of loving the game they play:

"I love baseball I love playing and anytime I can come out here and play," said infielder Thomas Francisco. "I'm blessed for that so I'm just really happy that I had the summer I had and to come out on top in the end."

"It's been a lot of fun here in Charlottesville. I'm definitely thankful for the coaches and the guys who I met and it's a summer I won't forget," said infielder Trey McDyre.

Head coach Corey Hunt credits the discipline and hard work of his team:

"These young men, these men worked incredibly hard all summer out here in 100 degree days, battling the weather, getting rained on working on the field, doing internships, jobs all of the above," said Hunt.

The Tom Sox last won the title of Valley Baseball League champions in 2017, after falling in the championship series in 2018.