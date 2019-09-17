Tom Sox hire new head coach for 2020

The Tom Sox will have a new head coach when they defend the franchise's latest Valley League title next summer.

The Sox have hired Kory Koehler as the fourth head coach in franchise history. Koehler has spent the past two decades as an assistant coach at San Jacinto College in Houston. He's been part of a staff that has guided the Gators to 13 JUCO World Series tournaments and six appearances in the junior college national championship game.

Earlier this year, Koehler was awarded the first ever ABCA National Assistant Coach of the Year at the NJCAA Division I level. He also coached Jackson Rutledge, the No. 17 overall pick in the MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals -- the highest selection ever for a junior college player.

Koehler takes over for Charlottesville native Corey Hunt, who stepped down last month after three seasons in the Tom Sox dugout. Hunt led the Sox to Valley League championships both this past summer and in 2017, and another finals appearance in 2018. He was named the league's manager of the year following the 2017 season, when the Tom Sox finished the regular season 32-10.

