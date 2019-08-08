Tom Sox pitching delivers in title game

Two years ago on Thursday the Tom Sox won their first Valley League title and added their second Wednesday night on the back of some strong pitching.

"Our pitching staff was kind of unreal tonight in shutting down that team," Tom Sox infielder Trey McDyre said, "It's a really good hitting team, down to one run, they kept us in the game when we kind of struggled."

After Carden Mellown went 3.2 innings only allowing one run, Manager Corey Hunt went to the bullpen and reliever Sam Crawford.

"You know when you make it to the championship you want to win it and I was really proud of all the guys, especially Sam Crawford today," Thomas Francisco said.

Crawford pitched 5.1 innings with five strikeouts and holding a strong Strasburg offense to no runs. Even after a ball got away from the catcher in the eighth, Crawford made the tag out at the plate to preserve the lead. Crawford's performance set up a ninth inning with just three outs away from a title.

"I was a little tired not going to lie, going back out there I just knew that if I could just get ahead, just keep getting ahead," Crawford said, "Defense has been playing great the entire time."

Crawford was on of the most dominant relievers in the Valley League throughout the playoffs, leading all pitcher with 17 strikeouts.

"[Crawford] pitched an unbelievable game and if it wasn't for him, I don't know if we could have pulled it out today," Francisco said.