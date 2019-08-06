Tom Sox storm back to take 1-0 series lead

The Tom Sox outscored defending Valley League Champion Strasburg 9-1 in the final four frames to win game one 11-8 and send the series back to Charlottesville with a chance to clinch the Valley League title.

Outfielder Brock Edge got the Sox on the board in third with a solo home run, but Strasburg responded with three home runs to put the Express up 7-2 through five innings.

The sixth kicked off a Tom Sox rally to come within two heading into the eighth. From there a Cal Greenfield sac fly and a Strasburg error allowed the Tom Sox to take a one run lead. Dan Harwood put the insurance runs on the board with a 2-RBI double to give the Tom Sox an 11-8 lead.

The Tom Sox now sit one game away from their second Valley League title with Strasburg coming to Charlottesville for game two Wednesday at 7 p.m.