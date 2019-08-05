Tom Sox win big to advance to VBL Championship

For the third straight year, the Tom Sox will advance to the Valley Baseball League Championship, after defeating the Staunton Braves tonight.

The Tom Sox forced a game three after winning on the road last night.

Thomas Francisco had a big night at the plate. He started off the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run home run.

Joe Sprake pitched 4.2 innings for the Tom Sox, only allowing two runs and two hits during that span. He struck out six batters.

The 'Sox put up three runs in the 4th innings, leading 7-0. They would go on to win 10-2, eliminating the Braves.

Tomorrow, the championship series begins with the Tom Sox traveling to Strasburg to take on the Express, the number one seed from the North division.