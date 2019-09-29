Top-10 showdown ends in goalless draw for UVA

(1) Virginia and (10) Duke were unable to find the back of the net after 90 minutes and two overtime periods, as the Cavaliers remain unbeaten with a 0-0 draw.

The Wahoos got off 18 shots to the Blue Devils' 6, but came up with only five shots on goal compared to 4 by Duke. Virginia's Laurel Ivory finished with her 6th clean sheet of the season and had four saves to preserve the draw.

The top-10 showdown was the Cavaliers' fifth game against a ranked opponent this season and now hold a 4-0-1 record in those matchups.

Virginia now prepares for a three-game road trip in ACC play starting on Friday, October 4th at Miami.