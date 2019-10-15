Top-ranked Hoos keep rolling

Updated: Tue 11:40 PM, Oct 15, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 Sports) -- The top-ranked men's soccer team returned home to Klockner Stadium and picked up another ranked win over (18) James Madison.

This win follows the Wahoos' first draw of the season at Boston College, ending 1-1.

In the 78th minute, Irakoze Dinasiyano drilled the ball to the top left corner of the goal. This was Dinasiyano's third goal of the season.

Colin Shutler made a season high 5 saves and was credited with his 10th shutout of the season.

This was Virginia's fifth win over a ranked opponent this season.

 
