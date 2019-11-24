Top-seed 'Hoos moving on after blanking Campbell

No. 1 overall seed Virginia followed a familiar script on Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium, clamping down on Campbell defensively for a 2-0 win to advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wahoos out-shot Campbell 19-2, and limited the Camels to just one shot on goal. UVA, who improved to 18-1-1 on the season, will host either St. John's or Syracuse at 7 p.m. next Saturday in the third round.

Nathaniel Crofts set up Spencer Patton in front of the Campbell net to give UVA a 1-0 lead at half. Crofts doubled that lead with about 5 1/2 minutes to play, scoring from the doorstep after a well-placed setup from Axel Gunnarsson.

Before Crofts scored to give UVA the two-goal advantage, Campbell goalkeeper Samuel Lechuga made a handful of stellar saves to keep the Camels in the game. Lechuga finished with six saves on the afternoon.