UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll | Preseason

Welcome to the UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll of prep football teams in Central Virginia. The power poll is voted on by media members who cover local prep football, and released each Wednesday throughout the season.
2019 PRESEASON POWER POLL
1. LOUISA COUNTY (7 first-place votes | 49 points)
RECORD: 0-0
2018 FINAL RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: at Courtland
2. WESTERN ALBEMARLE (39 points)
RECORD: 0-0
2018 FINAL RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: open date
3. GOOCHLAND (30 points)
RECORD: 0-0
2018 FINAL RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: at Lafayette (Thursday)
4. FLUVANNA COUNTY (26 points)
RECORD: 0-0
2018 FINAL RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: at Broadway
5. WOODBERRY FOREST (24 points)
RECORD: 0-0
2018 FINAL RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: vs. Georgetown Prep
6. BUCKINGHAM COUNTY (10 points)
RECORD: 0-0
2018 FINAL RANK: unranked
THIS WEEK: vs. Appomattox
7. ORANGE COUNTY (5 points)
RECORD: 0-0
2018 FINAL RANK: unranked
THIS WEEK: at King George (Thursday)
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Fork Union, Albemarle, Blue Ridge, Covenant, Charlottesville