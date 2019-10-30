UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll | Week 10

Welcome to the UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll of prep football teams in Central Virginia. The power poll is voted on by media members who cover local prep football, and released each Wednesday throughout the season.

2019 WEEK 10 POWER POLL

1. LOUISA COUNTY (7 first-place votes | 49 points)

RECORD: 8-0

PREVIOUS RANK: 1

LAST WEEK:

THIS WEEK: vs. (6) Western Albemarle





2. GOOCHLAND (42 points)

RECORD: 7-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 2

LAST WEEK: 53-0 win at Blue Ridge

THIS WEEK: at Central (Lunenburg)





3. BUCKINGHAM COUNTY (35 points)

RECORD: 7-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 3

LAST WEEK: 37-6 win at Amelia County

THIS WEEK: vs. Prince Edward





4. FORK UNION (27 points)

RECORD: 5-3

PREVIOUS RANK: 4

LAST WEEK: 30-0 win at St. John Paul the Great

THIS WEEK: at Woodberry Forest





5. ORANGE COUNTY (16 points)

RECORD: 3-5

PREVIOUS RANK: 6

LAST WEEK: open date

THIS WEEK: vs. Fluvanna County





6. WESTERN ALBEMARLE (12 points)

RECORD: 4-4

PREVIOUS RANK: 7

LAST WEEK: 28-21 (OT) win vs. Albemarle

THIS WEEK: at (1) Louisa County





7. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (6 points)

RECORD: 5-3

PREVIOUS RANK: 5

LAST WEEK: 53-0 loss vs. Goochland

THIS WEEK: vs. Bishop O'Connell





ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Covenant School, Fluvanna County