UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll | Week 3

Welcome to the UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll of prep football teams in Central Virginia. The power poll is voted on by media members who cover local prep football, and released each Wednesday throughout the season.

2019 WEEK 3 POWER POLL

1. LOUISA COUNTY (7 first-place votes | 49 points)

RECORD: 2-0

PREVIOUS RANK: 1

LAST WEEK: 38-13 win vs. Chancellor

THIS WEEK: vs. Massaponax





2. BUCKINGHAM COUNTY (37 points)

RECORD: 1-0

PREVIOUS RANK: 4

LAST WEEK: open date

THIS WEEK: vs. (6) Goochland





3. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (31 points)

RECORD: 2-0

PREVIOUS RANK: 6

LAST WEEK: 45-13 win at Hargrave Military

THIS WEEK: vs. Fishburne Military





4. FLUVANNA COUNTY (24 points)

RECORD: 1-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 3

LAST WEEK: 36-27 loss at Spotsylvania

THIS WEEK: vs. Nelson County





5. WESTERN ALBEMARLE (19 points)

RECORD: 0-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 2

LAST WEEK: 48-26 loss at Turner Ashby

THIS WEEK: vs. Spotswood





6. GOOCHLAND (15 points)

RECORD: 0-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 5

LAST WEEK: open date

THIS WEEK: at (2) Buckingham County





7. FORK UNION (12 points)

RECORD: 1-0

PREVIOUS RANK: unranked

LAST WEEK: 49-24 win at Bishop O'Connell

THIS WEEK:





ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Woodberry Forest, Orange County, Covenant School