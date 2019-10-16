UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll | Week 8

Welcome to the UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll of prep football teams in Central Virginia. The power poll is voted on by media members who cover local prep football, and released each Wednesday throughout the season.

2019 WEEK 8 POWER POLL

1. LOUISA COUNTY (7 first-place votes | 49 points)

RECORD: 6-0

PREVIOUS RANK: 1

LAST WEEK: 55-14 win at Monticello

THIS WEEK: at Kettle Run





2. GOOCHLAND (42 points)

RECORD: 5-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 3

LAST WEEK: 55-16 win at Prince Edward

THIS WEEK: vs. Nottoway





3. BUCKINGHAM COUNTY (35 points)

RECORD: 5-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 4

LAST WEEK: 36-6 win at Cumberland

THIS WEEK: vs. Randolph-Henry





4. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (24 points)

RECORD: 5-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 5

LAST WEEK: 35-0 win at Atlantic Shores Christian

THIS WEEK: vs. Roanoke Catholic





5. FLUVANNA COUNTY (23 points)

RECORD: 4-2

PREVIOUS RANK: 2

LAST WEEK: 35-21 win vs. Western Albemarle

THIS WEEK: at Albemarle





6. FORK UNION (10 points)

RECORD: 3-3

PREVIOUS RANK: T6

LAST WEEK: 24-22 win vs. Trinity Episcopal

THIS WEEK: vs. Collegiate





7. ORANGE COUNTY (9 points)

RECORD: 2-5

PREVIOUS RANK: unranked

LAST WEEK: 41-14 win at Charlottesville

THIS WEEK: vs. Monticello





ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Covenant, St. Anne's-Belfield, Western Albemarle