UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll | Week 8

Welcome to the UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll of prep football teams in Central Virginia. The power poll is voted on by media members who cover local prep football, and released each Wednesday throughout the season.
2019 WEEK 8 POWER POLL
1. LOUISA COUNTY (7 first-place votes | 49 points)
RECORD: 6-0
PREVIOUS RANK: 1
LAST WEEK: 55-14 win at Monticello
THIS WEEK: at Kettle Run
2. GOOCHLAND (42 points)
RECORD: 5-1
PREVIOUS RANK: 3
LAST WEEK: 55-16 win at Prince Edward
THIS WEEK: vs. Nottoway
3. BUCKINGHAM COUNTY (35 points)
RECORD: 5-1
PREVIOUS RANK: 4
LAST WEEK: 36-6 win at Cumberland
THIS WEEK: vs. Randolph-Henry
4. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (24 points)
RECORD: 5-1
PREVIOUS RANK: 5
LAST WEEK: 35-0 win at Atlantic Shores Christian
THIS WEEK: vs. Roanoke Catholic
5. FLUVANNA COUNTY (23 points)
RECORD: 4-2
PREVIOUS RANK: 2
LAST WEEK: 35-21 win vs. Western Albemarle
THIS WEEK: at Albemarle
6. FORK UNION (10 points)
RECORD: 3-3
PREVIOUS RANK: T6
LAST WEEK: 24-22 win vs. Trinity Episcopal
THIS WEEK: vs. Collegiate
7. ORANGE COUNTY (9 points)
RECORD: 2-5
PREVIOUS RANK: unranked
LAST WEEK: 41-14 win at Charlottesville
THIS WEEK: vs. Monticello
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Covenant, St. Anne's-Belfield, Western Albemarle