UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll | Week 9

Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 7:21 PM, Oct 23, 2019

Welcome to the UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll of prep football teams in Central Virginia. The power poll is voted on by media members who cover local prep football, and released each Wednesday throughout the season.

2019 WEEK 9 POWER POLL

1. LOUISA COUNTY (7 first-place votes | 49 points)
RECORD: 7-0
PREVIOUS RANK: 1
LAST WEEK: 45-0 win at Kettle Run
THIS WEEK: vs. (7) Fluvanna County

2. GOOCHLAND (42 points)
RECORD: 6-1
PREVIOUS RANK: 2
LAST WEEK: 35-6 win vs. Nottoway
THIS WEEK: at (5) Blue Ridge

3. BUCKINGHAM COUNTY (35 points)
RECORD: 6-1
PREVIOUS RANK: 3
LAST WEEK: 55-12 win vs. Randolph-Henry
THIS WEEK: at Amelia County

4. FORK UNION (24 points)
RECORD: 4-3
PREVIOUS RANK: 6
LAST WEEK: 55-52 win (3 OT) vs. Collegiate
THIS WEEK: at St. John Paul the Great Catholic

5. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (16 points)
RECORD: 5-2
PREVIOUS RANK: 4
LAST WEEK: 48-27 loss vs. Roanoke Catholic
THIS WEEK: vs. (2) Goochland

6. ORANGE COUNTY (15 points)
RECORD: 3-5
PREVIOUS RANK: 7
LAST WEEK: 50-7 win vs. Monticello
THIS WEEK: open date

7. FLUVANNA COUNTY (7 points)
RECORD: 4-3
PREVIOUS RANK: 5
LAST WEEK: 24-21 loss at Albemarle
THIS WEEK: at (1) Louisa County

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Nelson County, Covenant School, Albemarle.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus