UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll | Week 9

Welcome to the UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll of prep football teams in Central Virginia. The power poll is voted on by media members who cover local prep football, and released each Wednesday throughout the season.

2019 WEEK 9 POWER POLL

1. LOUISA COUNTY (7 first-place votes | 49 points)

RECORD: 7-0

PREVIOUS RANK: 1

LAST WEEK: 45-0 win at Kettle Run

THIS WEEK: vs. (7) Fluvanna County





2. GOOCHLAND (42 points)

RECORD: 6-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 2

LAST WEEK: 35-6 win vs. Nottoway

THIS WEEK: at (5) Blue Ridge





3. BUCKINGHAM COUNTY (35 points)

RECORD: 6-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 3

LAST WEEK: 55-12 win vs. Randolph-Henry

THIS WEEK: at Amelia County





4. FORK UNION (24 points)

RECORD: 4-3

PREVIOUS RANK: 6

LAST WEEK: 55-52 win (3 OT) vs. Collegiate

THIS WEEK: at St. John Paul the Great Catholic





5. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (16 points)

RECORD: 5-2

PREVIOUS RANK: 4

LAST WEEK: 48-27 loss vs. Roanoke Catholic

THIS WEEK: vs. (2) Goochland





6. ORANGE COUNTY (15 points)

RECORD: 3-5

PREVIOUS RANK: 7

LAST WEEK: 50-7 win vs. Monticello

THIS WEEK: open date





7. FLUVANNA COUNTY (7 points)

RECORD: 4-3

PREVIOUS RANK: 5

LAST WEEK: 24-21 loss at Albemarle

THIS WEEK: at (1) Louisa County





ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Nelson County, Covenant School, Albemarle.