UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll | Week 9

Welcome to the UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll of prep football teams in Central Virginia. The power poll is voted on by media members who cover local prep football, and released each Wednesday throughout the season.
2019 WEEK 9 POWER POLL
1. LOUISA COUNTY (7 first-place votes | 49 points)
RECORD: 7-0
PREVIOUS RANK: 1
LAST WEEK: 45-0 win at Kettle Run
THIS WEEK: vs. (7) Fluvanna County
2. GOOCHLAND (42 points)
RECORD: 6-1
PREVIOUS RANK: 2
LAST WEEK: 35-6 win vs. Nottoway
THIS WEEK: at (5) Blue Ridge
3. BUCKINGHAM COUNTY (35 points)
RECORD: 6-1
PREVIOUS RANK: 3
LAST WEEK: 55-12 win vs. Randolph-Henry
THIS WEEK: at Amelia County
4. FORK UNION (24 points)
RECORD: 4-3
PREVIOUS RANK: 6
LAST WEEK: 55-52 win (3 OT) vs. Collegiate
THIS WEEK: at St. John Paul the Great Catholic
5. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (16 points)
RECORD: 5-2
PREVIOUS RANK: 4
LAST WEEK: 48-27 loss vs. Roanoke Catholic
THIS WEEK: vs. (2) Goochland
6. ORANGE COUNTY (15 points)
RECORD: 3-5
PREVIOUS RANK: 7
LAST WEEK: 50-7 win vs. Monticello
THIS WEEK: open date
7. FLUVANNA COUNTY (7 points)
RECORD: 4-3
PREVIOUS RANK: 5
LAST WEEK: 24-21 loss at Albemarle
THIS WEEK: at (1) Louisa County
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Nelson County, Covenant School, Albemarle.