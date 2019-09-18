UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll | Week 4

Welcome to the UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll of prep football teams in Central Virginia. The power poll is voted on by media members who cover local prep football, and released each Wednesday throughout the season.

2019 WEEK 4 POWER POLL

1. LOUISA COUNTY (7 first-place votes | 49 points)

RECORD: 3-0

PREVIOUS RANK: 1

LAST WEEK: 28-27 win vs. Massaponax

THIS WEEK: open date





2. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (37 points)

RECORD: 3-0

PREVIOUS RANK: 2

LAST WEEK: 55-0 win vs. Fishburne Military

THIS WEEK: vs. Christchurch





3. FLUVANNA COUNTY (36 points)

RECORD: 2-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 4

LAST WEEK: 24-6 win vs. Nelson County

THIS WEEK: open date





4. GOOCHLAND (29 points)

RECORD: 1-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 6

LAST WEEK: 13-7 win (2 OT) at Buckingham County

THIS WEEK: vs. Cumberland





5. BUCKINGHAM COUNTY (23 points)

RECORD: 1-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 2

LAST WEEK: 13-7 loss (2 OT) vs. Goochland

THIS WEEK: vs. Central (Lunenburg)





6. FORK UNION (12 points)

RECORD: 1-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 7

LAST WEEK: 45-31 loss vs. Benedictine

THIS WEEK: at St. Stephen's & St. Agnes





7. WESTERN ALBEMARLE (4 points)

RECORD: 0-2

PREVIOUS RANK: 5

LAST WEEK: 35-0 loss vs. Spotswood

THIS WEEK: at Waynesboro





ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Covenant School, St. Anne's-Belfield, Orange County, Woodberry Forest.