UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll | Week 6

Welcome to the UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll of prep football teams in Central Virginia. The power poll is voted on by media members who cover local prep football, and released each Wednesday throughout the season.
2019 WEEK 6 POWER POLL
1. LOUISA COUNTY (7 first-place votes | 49 points)
RECORD: 4-0
PREVIOUS RANK: 1
LAST WEEK: 55-0 win at Charlottesville
THIS WEEK: vs. Orange County
2. FLUVANNA COUNTY (39 points)
RECORD: 3-1
PREVIOUS RANK: 3
LAST WEEK: 49-8 win vs. Waynesboro
THIS WEEK: vs. Charlottesville
3. GOOCHLAND (35 points)
RECORD: 3-1
PREVIOUS RANK: 4
LAST WEEK: 41-16 win at Randolph-Henry
THIS WEEK: vs. Amelia County
5. BUCKINGHAM COUNTY (31 points)
RECORD: 3-1
PREVIOUS RANK: 5
LAST WEEK: 45-6 win at Bluestone
THIS WEEK: at Northumberland
5. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (21 points)
RECORD: 4-1
PREVIOUS RANK: 2
LAST WEEK: 70-28 loss at North Cross
THIS WEEK: at Norfolk Christian
6. FORK UNION (8 points)
RECORD: 2-2
PREVIOUS RANK: 6
LAST WEEK: 37-24 loss at Norfolk Academy
THIS WEEK: vs. St. Christopher’s
7. MONTICELLO (4 points)
RECORD: 1-3
PREVIOUS RANK: unranked
LAST WEEK: 28-27 win vs. Western Albemarle
THIS WEEK: at Albemarle
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Nelson County, Western Albemarle, Orange County, Covenant, St. Anne’s-Belfield.