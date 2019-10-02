UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll | Week 6

Welcome to the UVA Community Credit Union Power Poll of prep football teams in Central Virginia. The power poll is voted on by media members who cover local prep football, and released each Wednesday throughout the season.

2019 WEEK 6 POWER POLL

1. LOUISA COUNTY (7 first-place votes | 49 points)

RECORD: 4-0

PREVIOUS RANK: 1

LAST WEEK: 55-0 win at Charlottesville

THIS WEEK: vs. Orange County





2. FLUVANNA COUNTY (39 points)

RECORD: 3-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 3

LAST WEEK: 49-8 win vs. Waynesboro

THIS WEEK: vs. Charlottesville





3. GOOCHLAND (35 points)

RECORD: 3-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 4

LAST WEEK: 41-16 win at Randolph-Henry

THIS WEEK: vs. Amelia County





5. BUCKINGHAM COUNTY (31 points)

RECORD: 3-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 5

LAST WEEK: 45-6 win at Bluestone

THIS WEEK: at Northumberland





5. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (21 points)

RECORD: 4-1

PREVIOUS RANK: 2

LAST WEEK: 70-28 loss at North Cross

THIS WEEK: at Norfolk Christian





6. FORK UNION (8 points)

RECORD: 2-2

PREVIOUS RANK: 6

LAST WEEK: 37-24 loss at Norfolk Academy

THIS WEEK: vs. St. Christopher’s





7. MONTICELLO (4 points)

RECORD: 1-3

PREVIOUS RANK: unranked

LAST WEEK: 28-27 win vs. Western Albemarle

THIS WEEK: at Albemarle





ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Nelson County, Western Albemarle, Orange County, Covenant, St. Anne’s-Belfield.