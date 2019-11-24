UVA RBs make a 'statement' against Liberty

Virginia came into their match-up with Liberty averaging just more than 113 yards rushing per game, but Lamont Atkins and the rest of the running back group were determined to "make a statement."

We've been doing good at blocking, pass blocking, blocking for Bryce," the junior running back said, "But we just wanted to really make a statement and say we can run the ball too."

Without starting running back Wayne Taulapapa, the trio of Atkins, PK Kier and Mike Hollins combined for 170 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. The combined effort was the most the Wahoos have received from the running back position since Jordan Ellis ran for 171 yards against Ohio last season.

"I believe that we all can do anything out there," Kier said, "I think we can all block just based off our size and our capabilities."

Kier lead the Cavaliers with 10 carries for 82 yards rushing, a new career-high for the junior. Atkins, meanwhile, also set career-highs with 61 yards on nine carries. The roommates also hit another milestone on Saturday, scoring their first career touchdowns in the same game.

"That was exciting, we've been talking about this since we got here and when he scored he was like alright it's your turn and I scored and it was just exciting for both of us," Kier said, "And I think we're going to remember that."

"We're all brothers, we're all a family, we always hang out with each other," Atkins said, "I'm roommates with PK and Jamari, Coach Atuaia has us over for dinner."

This season the Wahoos are 7-0 when rushing for more than 100 yards in a game heading into their regular season finale against Virginia Tech.