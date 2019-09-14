UVA Women's Soccer welcomes signee through Team Impact

The 7-0 UVA women's soccer team welcomed their newest member of their squad: eight-year-old Krislynn Eccles.

Krislynn has been battling cancer since 2015. Through Team IMPACT, an organization that pairs children battling serious or chronic illness with college athletic programs.

Head coach Steve Swanson and the 'Hoos welcomed Krislynn officially to their team by signing her official 'letter of intent.'

Krislynn has been to nearly every UVA home game this season, and has been a fan of this team for a while:

"That they kick the balls really far and they can run really fast. [I like] that I can see everybody's faces and stuff. I am really happy," said Krislynn.

While the team is giving Krislynn a distraction while she battles cancer, she's also providing happiness and inspiration for the 'Hoos:

"She's honestly probably the happiest person I've ever met and to see that everyday coming from her situation, just inspires me to have a more positive outlook on everything," said senior defender Zoe Morse. "Every single time we see her, her eyes are just lit up so I'm hoping that being a part of our team just brings more happiness into her life and that we can help her through her journey in any way we can."