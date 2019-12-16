UVA an AP top 10 team, at No. 39 in NET

Depending on where you look, Virginia is still one of the top 10 men's basketball teams in the country -- or barely inside the top 40.

According to Associated Press voters, UVA remains the No. 9 team in the country for a second straight week. In the latest coaches poll, also released on Monday, the 8-1 Wahoos moved up a spot to No. 7 in the rankings.

But the first NCAA Evaluation Tool, or NET, rankings of the season were also released on Monday morning -- with UVA sitting at No. 39.

The NCAA introduced the NET rankings last system as a replacement for the old RPI as a tool for evaluating teams for at-large NCAA Tournament bids. The NET uses factors like game results, scoring margin and quality wins and losses, and will be updated on a daily basis for the rest of the season.

Opponents on each team's schedule fall into one of four quadrants, based on their NET ranking. UVA's nine-game resume includes two quadrant 1 wins: against No. 30 Arizona State on a neutral court, and at No. 75 Syracuse. Three other victories qualify as quadrant 3 wins (at home against Vermont and North Carolina, and against UMass on a neutral court). UVA's final three wins -- against Columbia, James Madison and Maine, all at home -- fall in quadrant 4.

UVA is one of five ACC teams in the top 50 of the initial NET rankings. Louisville sits at No. 8, Duke is at No. 13, Florida State is No. 27, and NC State is No. 50.