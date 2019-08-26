UVA announces departure of Badocchi

Frankie Badocchi's 'One Shining Moment' will go down as his lasting image as a member of the Virginia men's basketball program.

The school announced Monday afternoon that because of unspecified personal reasons, Badocchi is leaving the UVA men's basketball program. Badocchi will remain enrolled at Viginia and complete his undergraduate degree.

Badocchi may be best remembered for his performance on the keyboard of 'One Shining Moment' at UVA's celebration at Scott Stadium in April, the weekend after the Wahoos won the first NCAA championship in program history:

A look back at the sights and sounds of Saturday's @UVAMensHoops championship celebration at Scott Stadium - set to the soundtrack of #GoHoos forward Frankie Badocchi at the keyboard. https://t.co/1MYlK0SVpV pic.twitter.com/n3B9IzAIXM — Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman) April 13, 2019

After redshirting in 2017-18, Badocchi appeared in 11 games for UVA this past season. He scored five points and grabbed six rebounds in 28 total minutes played.