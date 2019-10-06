UVA begins Orange & Blue World Series

The annual UVA baseball intrasquad series, the Orange & Blue World Series, kicked off under the lights at Disharoon Park.

Orange captain Griff McGarry and blue captain Chesdin Harrington both started on the mound for their respective teams. McGarry threw six-straight strikeouts for the Orange team.

In the bottom of the third inning, Logan Michael's drove in a run with a single to right field.

The scoring would continue for Orange in the bottom of the fourth, a single from Max Cotier to center would drive home Will Allocca.

Allocca would add an insurance run in the 8th inning with a sacrifice fly. Allocca would go 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs.

Game two of the series is Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m.