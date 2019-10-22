UVA bounces back nicely against Billikens

A few hours after falling five spots in the latest coaches poll, the Virginia men's soccer team bounced back nicely from its first loss of the season.

Daryl Dike scored a pair of goals while the back line posted its 11th clean sheet of the season, as No. 6 UVA beat Saint Louis 3-0 on Tuesday night. The Wahoos improved to 12-1-1 on the season, and wrapped up their non-conference schedule with their eighth shutout in eight games.

Dike scored the only goal of the first half off a Daniel Steedman deflection of a Spencer Patton ball in front in the 15th minute. He went far left post off a setup from Irakoze Donasiyano for the game's third and final goal. Those two goals on Tuesday gave Dike a team-best five for the season.

Donasiyano scored the Cavaliers' second goal, giving him four on the season.

Colin Shutler made a pair of late saves to preserve his 11th shutout of the season. UVA's 11 clean sheets are the most in the country this fall.