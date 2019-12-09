UVA drops four spots in new AP poll

Virginia's ugly loss at Purdue last Wednesday was not enough to knock the Wahoos out of the latest Associated Press Top 25.

UVA dropped four spots to No. 9 in the new AP rankings, released on Monday afternoon. The 8-1 Cavaliers lost 69-40 at Purdue last Wednesday, but bounced back to beat North Carolina 56-47 at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday.

UVA fell six spots to No. 8 in the latest coaches poll, also released on Monday afternoon.

UNC had been ranked No. 7 in last week's poll, but fell 10 spots to No. 17 after losing twice last week. Unbeaten Ohio State -- who moved up three spots to No. 3 in the new AP rankings -- also beat the Tar Heels last Wednesday, 74-49 in Chapel Hill.

Another 9-0 team, Louisville, remained at No. 1 for a second straight week. The ACC has three teams in the latest top 10, with 9-1 Duke (No. 7) joining the Cardinals and 'Hoos.