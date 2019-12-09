UVA drops four spots in new AP poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia's ugly loss at Purdue last Wednesday was not enough to knock the Wahoos out of the latest Associated Press Top 25.

UVA dropped four spots to No. 9 in the new AP rankings, released on Monday afternoon. The 8-1 Cavaliers lost 69-40 at Purdue last Wednesday, but bounced back to beat North Carolina 56-47 at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday.

UVA fell six spots to No. 8 in the latest coaches poll, also released on Monday afternoon.

UNC had been ranked No. 7 in last week's poll, but fell 10 spots to No. 17 after losing twice last week. Unbeaten Ohio State -- who moved up three spots to No. 3 in the new AP rankings -- also beat the Tar Heels last Wednesday, 74-49 in Chapel Hill.

Another 9-0 team, Louisville, remained at No. 1 for a second straight week. The ACC has three teams in the latest top 10, with 9-1 Duke (No. 7) joining the Cardinals and 'Hoos.

 
