UVA earns NCAA No. 1 overall seed

For the second time in program history, Virginia men's soccer is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wahoos will face the winner of Thursday's Campbell/James Madison first-round match at 1 p.m. Sunday at Klöckner Stadium. UVA is in the NCAA Tournament for the 39th consecutive postseason -- the longest streak in the history of college soccer -- and earned a first-round bye in the 48-team bracket for a fourth straight year.

UVA enters the tournament with a 17-1-1 record, after rallying to beat Clemson 3-1 on Sunday to capture the program's 16th ACC championship. The Wahoos enter NCAA play with the most shutouts (13), highest save percentage (.873) and lowest goals-against average (0.37) in the country this season.

The program's other No. 1 seed came in 1995, Bruce Arena's final season as head coach at UVA. The Wahoos advanced to the national semifinals that season. Virginia has won seven NCAA championships all-time, with the most recent coming as the No. 16 overall seed in 2014.